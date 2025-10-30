Next Article
Mahima Chaudhry, Sanjay Mishra's wedding outfits spark marriage rumors
Entertainment
Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra got everyone talking after being spotted in wedding outfits in Mumbai, but it turns out they're just filming their new rom-com, "Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi."
The movie follows a son who tries to arrange his dad's marriage to satisfy his own future in-laws' demands.
More about the film
This film brings together Chaudhry (from "Emergency") and Mishra ("Heer Express," "Vadh 2") for a fresh spin on family relationships, mixing humor with real-life social pressures.
With Vyom Yadav joining the cast and direction by Siddhant Raj, it promises a fun take on changing family dynamics that many can relate to.