Mahima Chaudhry, Sanjay Mishra's wedding outfits spark marriage rumors Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra got everyone talking after being spotted in wedding outfits in Mumbai, but it turns out they're just filming their new rom-com, "Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi."

The movie follows a son who tries to arrange his dad's marriage to satisfy his own future in-laws' demands.