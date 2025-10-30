Satish Shah's death: Friends reveal he joked hours before passing Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Legendary actor Satish Shah, best known for his iconic comedy roles, passed away at 74 from cardiac arrest in Mumbai on October 25.

Just hours before, he was still cracking jokes—texting his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Ratna Pathak Shah, "I'm often mistaken for an adult because of my age."

The news of his passing came as a huge shock to those close to him.