Satish Shah's death: Friends reveal he joked hours before passing
Entertainment
Legendary actor Satish Shah, best known for his iconic comedy roles, passed away at 74 from cardiac arrest in Mumbai on October 25.
Just hours before, he was still cracking jokes—texting his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Ratna Pathak Shah, "I'm often mistaken for an adult because of my age."
The news of his passing came as a huge shock to those close to him.
His humor and warmth will be missed
Satish Shah's unexpected death hit the Indian entertainment world hard.
Many friends shared how he'd sent them lighthearted messages that very day—a reminder of the warmth and humor he brought to everyone around him.
His larger-than-life presence and contributions to Indian comedy will be deeply missed.