Nivin Pauly's 'Baby Girl' 1st look out: What's the buzz
The first look of "Baby Girl" just dropped for Thiruvonam, with Nivin Pauly starring in a suspense thriller.
Directed by Arun Varma (of "Garudan" fame), the film also stars Abhimanyu Thilakan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Lijomol Jose.
Fun fact: the movie originally had Kunchacko Boban lined up as lead, but Pauly stepped in after some behind-the-scenes changes.
More about the film
Filming wrapped up in June.
The script comes from the Bobby-Sanjay duo, with music by Jakes Bejoy (fresh off his "Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra" success) and visuals handled by Faiz Siddik.
You'll also spot Azees Nedumangad and Aswanth Lal among the cast.