Nivin Pauly's 'Baby Girl' 1st look out: What's the buzz Sep 05, 2025

The first look of "Baby Girl" just dropped for Thiruvonam, with Nivin Pauly starring in a suspense thriller.

Directed by Arun Varma (of "Garudan" fame), the film also stars Abhimanyu Thilakan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Lijomol Jose.

Fun fact: the movie originally had Kunchacko Boban lined up as lead, but Pauly stepped in after some behind-the-scenes changes.