'No Entry 2' to begin production with new cast
Anees Bazmee, who directed the hit comedy No Entry back in 2005, has opened up about making its long-awaited sequel without the original cast.
Despite years of trying to reunite Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and others for No Entry 2, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed a full recast was needed after waiting 8-10 years for the original cast, as things did not materialize.
Bazmee on recasting: 'The pain will remain'
Bazmee admitted it's tough to imagine a No Entry film without its OG stars. "The pain of not having Anil, Salman, Fardeen, Lara and everyone in the sequel will remain," he shared.
The new lineup now includes Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor—though Diljit Dosanjh was on board at first but left due to creative differences.
Boney hopes to give fans a fresh start
Boney Kapoor said they'll "miss Salman, Anil and Fardeen," but hope to give fans a fresh start with younger actors.
Bazmee echoed that this new direction is just how things worked out.
The film is scheduled to begin production soon with its updated cast.