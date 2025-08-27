'No Entry 2' to begin production with new cast Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Anees Bazmee, who directed the hit comedy No Entry back in 2005, has opened up about making its long-awaited sequel without the original cast.

Despite years of trying to reunite Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and others for No Entry 2, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed a full recast was needed after waiting 8-10 years for the original cast, as things did not materialize.