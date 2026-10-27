Sexiest Man Alive shocker! Noah Wyle takes the crown

Wyle first became a household name as medical student and doctor John Carter on NBC's ER, which aired from 1994 to 2009.

He received three Golden Globe nominations and five Emmy nominations during the show's run.

His fame got a boost following the debut of another medical drama The Pitt.

In 2026, he won Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a television series drama for his role as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on HBO's The Pitt.