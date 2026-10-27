Sexiest Man Alive shocker! Noah Wyle takes the crown
What's the story
Noah Wyle, known for his role in the long-running medical drama ER, has been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. The actor expressed disbelief at the news, saying he never expected such an honor. "I thought that sounded like a prank, just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me," he told PEOPLE magazine.
Career progression
Wyle's impressive career
Wyle first became a household name as medical student and doctor John Carter on NBC's ER, which aired from 1994 to 2009.
He received three Golden Globe nominations and five Emmy nominations during the show's run.
His fame got a boost following the debut of another medical drama The Pitt.
In 2026, he won Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a television series drama for his role as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on HBO's The Pitt.
Family focus
His wife's reaction to the news
Wyle, who is married to actor Sara Wells, said his wife was thrilled about his new title.
"She thinks I'm a good guy and that the kind of person I am...is worth promoting," he said.
The couple shares three children: Owen (24), Auden (21), and Frances (11).
Wyle also revealed that his son was practical about the news.
His son told him, "Oh, this is going to make my life so much harder now. But that's cool, Dad."
Fame and privacy
On dealing with fame
Wyle spoke candidly about dealing with fame, admitting, "Faking it really well."
He described a sudden change in his life after turning 22.
"Those were heady times. There was a complete 180 that happened almost overnight after my 22nd birthday."
The actor also shared an unforgettable fan encounter where a couple asked him to check her stitches because they were such big fans of The Pitt.