'The Pitt' star Noah Wyle wins 2nd consecutive Emmy
What's the story
Noah Wyle has bagged the Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt Season 2. This is his second consecutive win in this category, having previously won for his role as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on HBO Max's medical drama series. In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude toward his fellow nominees and collaborators at HBO and Warner Television.
Acceptance speech
Wyle beat out tough competition
Wyle beat out tough competition from Mark Ruffalo (Task), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), and Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat).
In his acceptance speech, he said, "Oh, this is overwhelming. And I just have to acknowledge the work of my fellow nominees."
"Your work is inspirational. I watch you. I learn from you."
Career acknowledgment
'I grew up in L.A. I'm a Hollywood kid'
Wyle further expressed his gratitude toward everyone he works with, especially the crew at HBO.
He said, "To all the men and women who work so hard on stage 22 each and every day, we're going to be back there hitting it hard tomorrow morning, really early."
"I grew up in L.A. I'm a Hollywood kid. I was raised on television, and movie theaters were my place of worship."
Record achievement
Wyle joins these actors with his 2nd Emmy win
With this win, Wyle has joined the ranks of four other actors who have won Lead Actor in a Drama Series for their show's first two seasons.
The others are E.G. Marshall (The Defenders), Bill Cosby (I Spy), Daniel J. Travanti (Hill Street Blues), and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad).
He is also nominated for directing The Pitt, giving him a chance to bag another award.
Show's success
'The Pitt' has been a sensation
Since its debut in 2025, The Pitt has been a force to reckon with at the Emmys, racking up 38 nominations over two seasons and winning nine for its first.
The show, a moderately budgeted half-procedural drama shot in Los Angeles, has won over Hollywood and continues to receive recognition.
Season 3 of The Pitt will premiere on HBO Max in January 2027.