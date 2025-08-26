Noida: Woman set ablaze by in-laws over dowry demands Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

In Greater Noida, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly murdered by her husband Vipin and mother-in-law Daya (also spelled Diya) Bhati on August 21, 2024, after ongoing demands for an extra ₹36 lakh in dowry—even though her 2016 wedding already included cash, gold, and a car.

The violence escalated when Nikki wanted to reopen a beauty parlor with her sister; during a heated argument, Vipin reportedly beat her and set her on fire.

She died from severe burns after being taken to the hospital.