Noida: Woman set ablaze by in-laws over dowry demands
In Greater Noida, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly murdered by her husband Vipin and mother-in-law Daya (also spelled Diya) Bhati on August 21, 2024, after ongoing demands for an extra ₹36 lakh in dowry—even though her 2016 wedding already included cash, gold, and a car.
The violence escalated when Nikki wanted to reopen a beauty parlor with her sister; during a heated argument, Vipin reportedly beat her and set her on fire.
She died from severe burns after being taken to the hospital.
Vipin, family face arrest in connection with murder
After initially fleeing, Vipin, his brother Rohit, and parents Daya and Satyaveer were arrested by Noida police between August 23-25, 2024. They now face arrest in connection with Nikki's murder.
Nikki's father is calling for strict punishment and even bulldozer action against the in-laws' house.
The case highlights how dowry-related abuse remains a serious problem despite existing laws meant to prevent it.