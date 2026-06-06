Nolan's 'The Odyssey' interactive trailer lets viewers switch formats Entertainment Jun 06, 2026

Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, drops in theaters July 17, 2026.

To get fans hyped, the official site now has an interactive trailer you can watch in six different formats: IMAX 70mm, IMAX, 70mm, 35mm, Dolby Vision, and Large Format.

You can switch between them as you watch to see how each one changes the look and feel of the movie.