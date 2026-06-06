Nolan's 'The Odyssey' interactive trailer lets viewers switch formats
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, drops in theaters July 17, 2026.
To get fans hyped, the official site now has an interactive trailer you can watch in six different formats: IMAX 70mm, IMAX, 70mm, 35mm, Dolby Vision, and Large Format.
You can switch between them as you watch to see how each one changes the look and feel of the movie.
Nolan's tool compares formats briefly
This tool gives a hands-on way to compare formats (some widen the view while others crop it) so you can decide which theater experience suits you best.
Heads up: it might only be around for a limited time, so if you're curious about the different screening options, now's your chance!