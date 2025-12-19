Nora Fatehi to perform with David Guetta at Sunburn Festival
What's the story
Bollywood actor-singer-dancer Nora Fatehi will join Grammy-winning DJ David Guetta on stage at the upcoming Sunburn Music Festival this weekend. The event, one of India's biggest music festivals, will feature a special performance by Fatehi where she will preview her upcoming international single. This is part of her growing global music career.
Event details
Fatehi's performance to be part of Guetta's 'Monolith' show
Guetta is set to bring his much-anticipated Monolith Show to India on Saturday, marking his return after eight years. The last time he visited was during a four-city tour in 2017. An insider told Hindustan Times, "It isn't just another appearance but for a bigger purpose." "At the concert, she is going to tease her next global single, which sees David Guetta and American singer Ciara collaborating. Nora has given her vocals to the song."
Career highlights
Fatehi's global music journey and acting projects
Fatehi has been steadily building an impressive list of global musical collaborations over the years. She recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her song What Do I Know? (Just a Girl) and she also performed at the UNTOLD Dubai international music festival. On the acting front, she has films like Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil in her kitty.