Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup?
What's the story
Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is reportedly in talks to perform at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Canada, the USA, and Mexico will host the event. According to Mid-Day, she could perform in Toronto on June 12, ahead of Canada's opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The appearance would mark her second at a FIFA World Cup event, following her performance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Performance talks
Nora 'is weighing in on the situation'
The source told Mid-Day, "Nora has been approached to take part in the ceremony before Canada's first match." "As one of the three countries hosting the football World Cup, Canada is planning a grand entertainment launch on June 12." "Nora has a busy work schedule in June." "So, she is weighing in on the situation. That said, she will most likely perform at FIFA as it's an extremely prestigious event."
Previous performance
Her recent appearance at T20 World Cup
Fatehi's potential performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes after her recent appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup opening ceremony in Mumbai in February. This adds another feather to her cap as she continues to make a mark on global platforms. Meanwhile, in 2022, Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, alongside former goalkeeper Iker Casillas.