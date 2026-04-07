Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA World Cup?

Performance talks

Nora 'is weighing in on the situation'

The source told Mid-Day, "Nora has been approached to take part in the ceremony before Canada's first match." "As one of the three countries hosting the football World Cup, Canada is planning a grand entertainment launch on June 12." "Nora has a busy work schedule in June." "So, she is weighing in on the situation. That said, she will most likely perform at FIFA as it's an extremely prestigious event."