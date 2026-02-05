Jr NTR's 'NTRNeel' to shoot high-octane action sequences in Jordan
What's the story
Jr NTR, the acclaimed Telugu actor, is currently busy with his next film, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon). The movie is scheduled to release on June 25, 2026. According to a recent report by Gulte, the entire team will head to Jordan in February 2026 for filming three high-octane action sequences. However, this remains unconfirmed as no official announcement has been made yet.
Film details
About 'NTRNeel'
The upcoming film is the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Salaar director Prashanth Neel. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas in key roles. The movie is currently in production, with reports suggesting that it will feature several international shoots. In December 2025, Neel reportedly scouted locations in Africa for some important scenes in the action sequences.
Action sequences
Jr NTR to perform dangerous stunts
Earlier reports also suggested that Jr NTR will be performing some of his stunts by himself, without using body doubles. These stunts are reportedly more dangerous than anything he has attempted before. The film is expected to have a grand scale, with Neel known for his massy action drama films and world-building in projects like the KGF franchise and Salaar.
Recent work
Jr NTR's last film
Before this, Jr NTR was seen in a pivotal role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is a sequel to 2019's War and is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor and is streaming on Netflix. The RRR star's Hindi debut vehicle didn't do magic on the big screen, though.