Jr NTR's 'NTRNeel' to shoot high-octane action sequences in Jordan

Jr NTR , the acclaimed Telugu actor, is currently busy with his next film, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon). The movie is scheduled to release on June 25, 2026. According to a recent report by Gulte, the entire team will head to Jordan in February 2026 for filming three high-octane action sequences. However, this remains unconfirmed as no official announcement has been made yet.

Film details About 'NTRNeel' The upcoming film is the first collaboration between Jr NTR and Salaar director Prashanth Neel. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas in key roles. The movie is currently in production, with reports suggesting that it will feature several international shoots. In December 2025, Neel reportedly scouted locations in Africa for some important scenes in the action sequences.

Action sequences Jr NTR to perform dangerous stunts Earlier reports also suggested that Jr NTR will be performing some of his stunts by himself, without using body doubles. These stunts are reportedly more dangerous than anything he has attempted before. The film is expected to have a grand scale, with Neel known for his massy action drama films and world-building in projects like the KGF franchise and Salaar.

