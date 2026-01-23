Nupur Sanon's sister-in-law trolled for wearing similar outfit at reception
At Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Mumbai wedding reception, all eyes were supposed to be on the newlyweds.
But when Nupur's sister-in-law, Steby Ben, showed up in a maroon off-shoulder gown almost identical to the bride's Manish Malhotra dress, social media quickly took notice.
Many felt Steby was unintentionally (or maybe intentionally?) stealing the spotlight from Nupur on her big day.
Social media reacts: "Why wear the same outfit?"
People online didn't hold back, with comments like "She must know about her sister-in-law's dress.. she should not wear this n spoil her best day." and "Kya jarurat thi same outfit pehanne ki? (Why did she wear the same outfit as her?)"
Critics said Steby should have picked something different so Nupur could truly shine as a newlywed.
The moment definitely sparked a bigger conversation about wedding etiquette—and what not to wear when your family member is the bride.
A quick look at their celebrations
Despite the fashion drama, the couple's three-day Udaipur wedding blended Hindu Punjabi and Christian traditions.
Kriti Sanon also turned heads in an olive-green saree at the reception.
After more than five years together, Nupur and Stebin finally made it official this January (January 2026)—though it seems their outfits are still making headlines!