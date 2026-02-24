Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' finally crosses ₹90cr globally
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor's latest film, O'Romeo, is struggling at the box office despite a good start. The film witnessed a sharp decline in collections after its opening weekend. On its 11th day (Monday), it earned only ₹1.65 crore in India, taking its total to ₹57.45 crore and worldwide gross to ₹90.85 crore, per Sacnilk.
Collection breakdown
Looking at film in numbers
The romantic revenge drama had a good start at the box office, collecting ₹47.1 crore in its first week. However, the earnings started declining after the first Tuesday. The film's second Friday saw a collection of ₹2.15 crore, followed by ₹3.4 crore on Saturday and ₹3.15 crore on Sunday. The occupancy rate was 8.49% on Monday (February 23).
Film details
About the film and cast ensemble
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo stars Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. The movie also features Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey. It was released on February 13.