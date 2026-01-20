'O' Romeo trailer dropping on January 21, 2026 despite legal drama
The trailer for O' Romeo is set to launch in Mumbai on January 21, 2026, even though there were rumors it might get canceled due to security worries.
The buzz started when Sanober Shaikh, daughter of gangster Hussain Ustara, sent a legal notice to the filmmakers—Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj—claiming the movie defames her father.
Legal notice sparks safety concerns
Shaikh is asking for ₹2 crore and wants the film's release stopped, saying her dad is shown in a bad light.
This has made people nervous about safety at the trailer event, but as of now, it's still happening.
The teaser (out since January 10, 2026) shows Shahid Kapoor as a tattooed gangster in post-independence Mumbai's gritty world.
What to expect from 'O' Romeo
The film drops February 13, 2026 and promises a mix of romance, action, and drama.
It reunites Bhardwaj and Kapoor for their fourth project together and features an impressive cast: Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Aruna Irani.