Cardi B's ex, rapper Offset shot in Florida; stable now

Rapper Offset, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was reportedly shot near a Florida casino on Monday. His representative confirmed the news and shared that he is currently hospitalized. The rapper is said to be in stable condition and is being closely monitored by medical professionals. The incident took place around 7:00pm near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Investigation underway Two individuals have been detained The Seminole Police Department has reportedly detained two individuals in the case. The department's spokesperson told TMZ, "We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7:00pm Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood." The investigation is still ongoing.

Career Offset rose to fame as part of Migos Born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset rose to fame as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos with Quavo and Takeoff. The group gained global recognition with hits like Bad and Boujee, which topped charts worldwide. Offset launched a successful solo career in 2019 with his album Father of 4. He has also ventured into fashion and business.

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