Movie on Alexander McQueen, his mentor Isabella Blow is coming
What's the story
The complex relationship between legendary fashion designer Alexander McQueen and fashion editor Isabella Blow is being adapted into a short film titled Wild Bird. The film will star Russell Tovey as McQueen and Olivia Colman as Blow, reported Variety. Directed by Andrew Haigh, the project is an imaginative take on their relationship and will be produced by HATO Pictures for WeTransfer's arts platform WePresent.
Film details
Setting: Blow takes McQueen on an imagined road trip
Wild Bird will feature Blow taking McQueen on an imagined road trip in search of "emotional redemption." The film is a new interpretation of their relationship, which was both professional and personal. Blow is credited with "discovering" British legend McQueen. However, their equations soured when McQueen became the head designer at Givenchy, but didn't help her land any position. When Blow died of suicide in 2007, McQueen dedicated his next show to her. The latter died of suicide in 2010.
Actor's perspective
Here's what Tovey said about the project
Tovey, who also wrote the screenplay, said, "I've had a lifelong fascination with Alexander McQueen, his artistry and persona on and off the runway and the way he carried himself has been endlessly inspiring." "As an actor he's a man I've always wanted to portray and as a writer he's a character I've longed to get under the skin of. The friendship between Isabella and Lee is beautifully tragic and endlessly compelling."
Production insights
More about the short film
The production of Wild Bird is helmed by BAFTA-winning producer Susie Hall. Haigh and Tovey are also executive producers with Holly Fraser and Alex Mattinson from WeTransfer. The film's costume design is by three-time Academy Award winner Sandy Powell. This project marks another collaboration between WeTransfer and Tovey after his 2023 guest curatorship on the WePresent platform, where he spotlighted LGBTQIA+ artists through a series of commissions.