Movie on Alexander McQueen, his mentor Isabella Blow is coming 

The complex relationship between legendary fashion designer Alexander McQueen and fashion editor Isabella Blow is being adapted into a short film titled Wild Bird. The film will star Russell Tovey as McQueen and Olivia Colman as Blow, reported Variety. Directed by Andrew Haigh, the project is an imaginative take on their relationship and will be produced by HATO Pictures for WeTransfer's arts platform WePresent.

Film details Setting: Blow takes McQueen on an imagined road trip Wild Bird will feature Blow taking McQueen on an imagined road trip in search of "emotional redemption." The film is a new interpretation of their relationship, which was both professional and personal. Blow is credited with "discovering" British legend McQueen. However, their equations soured when McQueen became the head designer at Givenchy, but didn't help her land any position. When Blow died of suicide in 2007, McQueen dedicated his next show to her. The latter died of suicide in 2010.

Actor's perspective Here's what Tovey said about the project Tovey, who also wrote the screenplay, said, "I've had a lifelong fascination with Alexander McQueen, his artistry and persona on and off the runway and the way he carried himself has been endlessly inspiring." "As an actor he's a man I've always wanted to portray and as a writer he's a character I've longed to get under the skin of. The friendship between Isabella and Lee is beautifully tragic and endlessly compelling."

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