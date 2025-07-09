Oprah's new book club pick explores AI ethics
Oprah Winfrey just picked Bruce Holsinger's "Culpability" for her book club, calling it "the must-read of the summer."
The novel dives into AI and moral responsibility, following a family whose self-driving minivan is involved in a fatal crash.
It's all about who's accountable when tech goes wrong.
'Culpability' explores the impact of AI on real lives
Holsinger, an English professor, wrote short chapters to keep things moving—a choice Oprah loved.
He said getting her call felt like "a thunderbolt," and he's genuinely grateful for the spotlight.
If you're curious about how AI could impact real lives (and who gets blamed when it does), this one's for you.
'Culpability' is available in print and digital formats
Oprah and Holsinger talked about the book at a Starbucks event in Seattle, and you can find their chat on Oprah's YouTube channel or podcast.
With its focus on AI ethics and personal accountability, "Culpability" is a timely pick that'll get you thinking this summer.