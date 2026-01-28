What triggered the Sara-Orry feud? Influencer blames Amrita Singh

The ongoing feud between Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and social media influencer Orry has taken a new turn. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Orry revealed that his fallout with Khan is due to unresolved issues with her mother, actor Amrita Singh . "Pretending to be friends with Sara means pretending to be okay with the trauma her mother put me through," he said.

Apology sought Orry demands an apology from Singh Orry further added, "I unfollowed Sara a while ago...and I haven't followed Ibrahim (Ali Khan, Singh's son and Khan's brother) in years." He also said that he would consider moving past it if Singh were to apologize. "If Amrita Singh were to apologize I could maybe see myself letting it go in the future," he said.

Career critique Orry's 'harmless humor' dig at Khan's film career Orry defended his recent jibe at Khan's film career, calling it harmless humor. In a viral Instagram Reel, he was seen wearing a blue mesh top with a printed dotted outline resembling a bra. When asked what the bra was holding together in the comments, he replied, "Sara Ali Khan's hits." He said, "I don't really think I said anything wrong about her. I just made a small joke taking a dig at her career."

Silent response Khan's cryptic post amid ongoing feud Meanwhile, Khan has not directly responded to the ongoing feud. However, she recently shared a collage of vacation photos on Instagram Stories to wish her friend a happy birthday. The song she chose for her post was Vikram Sarkar's Naam Chale, which contains the lyrics: "Talented Balak Na Padte Vivaadan Me (talented folks don't engage in controversy)." This choice of song has led fans to speculate whether it was a subtle response to Orry's jibe.

