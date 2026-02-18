Oscar winners among 80+ artists slam Berlin Film Festival

Roy's pullout, other artists' reactions

Wim Wenders explained, "We have to stay out of politics because if we made movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics, but we are the counterweight to politics."

Polish jury member Ewa Puszczynska agreed it's "not fair" to quiz judges about government stances.

Still, author Arundhati Roy called this approach "unconscionable" and pulled out of the festival.