Oscar winners among 80+ artists slam Berlin Film Festival
More than 80 film industry names—including Oscar winners Javier Bardem and Tilda Swinton—have signed an open letter slamming the Berlin Film Festival for staying silent on Gaza and allegedly censoring artists critical of Israel.
The backlash started after festival jury president Wim Wenders said the event avoids politics, a statement that followed questions about the German government's support for Israel and a journalist's accusation that the government is the Berlinale's main financial backer.
Roy's pullout, other artists' reactions
Wim Wenders explained, "We have to stay out of politics because if we made movies that are dedicatedly political, we enter the field of politics, but we are the counterweight to politics."
Polish jury member Ewa Puszczynska agreed it's "not fair" to quiz judges about government stances.
Still, author Arundhati Roy called this approach "unconscionable" and pulled out of the festival.
Bigger debates in Germany
This clash spotlights bigger debates in Germany, where criticism of Israel is restricted and calls for accountability over Gaza are growing louder from both local voices and global artists.
The open letter puts a fresh spotlight on how art, free speech, and world events keep colliding.