OTT: 'Lucky the Superstar' release date and platform
Entertainment
Get ready for Lucky The Superstar, a Tamil comedy-drama dropping on JioHotstar February 20, 2026.
The film follows a lost puppy named Lucky who helps a child heal and brings a family back together, until politics shake things up.
Directed by Uday Mahesh, it stars G.V. Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Navneeth Sundar.
Language options and supporting cast
You can catch Lucky The Superstar on JioHotstar in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The cast also features Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Kovai Sarala and more—plus some fun dance numbers choreographed by Kalyan Master.