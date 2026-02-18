OTT: 'Lucky the Superstar' release date and platform Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Get ready for Lucky The Superstar, a Tamil comedy-drama dropping on JioHotstar February 20, 2026.

The film follows a lost puppy named Lucky who helps a child heal and brings a family back together, until politics shake things up.

Directed by Uday Mahesh, it stars G.V. Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Navneeth Sundar.