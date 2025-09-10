OTT: 'Madharaasi' on Amazon Prime Video in early October

Plot, cast, and box office collection of 'Madharaasi'

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Madharaasi follows an everyday guy who unexpectedly finds himself tangled in the underworld.

The cast features Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Vikranth.

Even with competition from Baaghi 4 and Ghaati, it scored ₹44.45cr within five days and earned praise for being a "smartly packaged commercial entertainer," according to The Times of India.