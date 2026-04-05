Palaash Muchhal, Sanjay Mishra team up for 'Tera Sai'
What's the story
Music composer-director Palaash Muchhal has announced his upcoming directorial venture, Tera Sai. The film will explore the life of revered saint Sai Baba and will feature actor Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. The announcement was made on Saturday through an Instagram post where Muchhal shared a monochrome poster of the film. He wrote, "Tera Sai begins with blessings at Shirdi."
Film details
Film set to release in late 2026
The film is reportedly set to release in late 2026. Muchhal's Instagram post also featured a picture of him, Mishra, and Bhimraj Darade, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, seeking blessings at the holy shrine in Shirdi. The film will be a story of "faith and surrender." Muchhal has previously helmed social dramas such as Ardh and Kaam Chalu Hai.
Personal turmoil
Muchhal's wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana called off last year
Muchhal was in the news last year after his wedding to Team India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. The couple had intended to marry in November, but the ceremony was delayed after Mandhana's father was hospitalized. Later, claims of Muchhal's alleged infidelity surfaced online, and in December 2025, Mandhana confirmed that the wedding was canceled. "I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time," she wrote on Instagram.