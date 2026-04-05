Palaash Muchhal, Sanjay Mishra team up for 'Tera Sai'

The film is reportedly set to release in late 2026. Muchhal's Instagram post also featured a picture of him, Mishra, and Bhimraj Darade, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, seeking blessings at the holy shrine in Shirdi. The film will be a story of "faith and surrender." Muchhal has previously helmed social dramas such as Ardh and Kaam Chalu Hai.

Personal turmoil

Muchhal's wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana called off last year

Muchhal was in the news last year after his wedding to Team India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off. The couple had intended to marry in November, but the ceremony was delayed after Mandhana's father was hospitalized. Later, claims of Muchhal's alleged infidelity surfaced online, and in December 2025, Mandhana confirmed that the wedding was canceled. "I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time," she wrote on Instagram.