'Panchayat' S05: Release date, cast, and more
Panchayat is wrapping up with its fifth and final season. No official release date has been announced; it is expected in mid-to-late 2026 (reports/creators have mentioned around May-June 2026).
The show has followed the journey of an engineering grad-turned-panchayat secretary in rural Uttar Pradesh since its debut, starring Jitendra Kumar (Sachiv Ji), Neena Gupta, and more.
What to expect this season?
After Kranti Devi's win in the last panchayat election, Season 5 dives into new power plays and Sachiv Ji's next chapter.
Fans have loved Panchayat for its down-to-earth storylines and relatable characters—so expect plenty of heartfelt moments as the series says goodbye.
Where can you watch?
Season 5 will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, available in India and select international regions.