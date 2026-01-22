'Panchayat' S05: Release date, cast, and more Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Panchayat is wrapping up with its fifth and final season. No official release date has been announced; it is expected in mid-to-late 2026 (reports/creators have mentioned around May-June 2026).

The show has followed the journey of an engineering grad-turned-panchayat secretary in rural Uttar Pradesh since its debut, starring Jitendra Kumar (Sachiv Ji), Neena Gupta, and more.