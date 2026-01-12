Paramount Skydance tries to block Warner Bros. Discovery-Netflix merger

Why does it matter?

Paramount Skydance isn't just nominating directors—they've also sued WBD for more info about the value of networks like CNN that were left out of the Netflix deal.

They say their $30-per-share all-cash offer beats Netflix's mix of cash and stock.

Even though WBD already turned them down, Paramount Skydance is pushing forward, aiming to give shareholders more say in what happens next—including who controls big names like HBO.