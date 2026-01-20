'Parasakthi' producer clears the air: "I never warned Vijay's fans"
Entertainment
Dev Ramnath, actor and creative producer of Parasakthi, says he's been misunderstood—he never threatened Vijay's fans.
"I have no business warning anybody," he shared, adding that his tweet didn't mention any warning or legal action.
What sparked this?
Parasakthi hit theaters on January 10, 2026, after a last-minute CBFC clearance and faced some hurdles in Chennai and Mumbai.
Soon after, Ramnath called out a group of Vijay fans for allegedly tanking the film's ratings on BookMyShow with negative reviews—something he said also happened to another big movie last year.
Why does it matter?
Ramnath is disappointed by actions he feels are hurting cinema.
He emphasized that his words were twisted online and just wants people to know he never intended to threaten anyone.