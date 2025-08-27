'Parijatham': Alya Manasa's new show is inspired by this series

Meet the cast and crew of 'Parijatham'

Starring Alya Manasa, Rakshit, and Swathi, "Parijatham" is already making waves online—especially after its recent promo dropped.

Fans know Manasa from "Raja Rani" and her reality show appearances like "Maanada Mayilada."

With its engaging plot and strong cast, this series is shaping up to be one to watch for anyone looking for something new on Tamil TV.