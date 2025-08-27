Next Article
'Parijatham': Alya Manasa's new show is inspired by this series
Get ready for "Parijatham," a new Tamil romantic drama. Inspired by the Prithviraj-starrer, it follows the heartfelt journey of a simple girl and a rock star, blending everyday simplicity with the sparkle of fame.
Alya Manasa's portrayal of a hearing-impaired woman promises an extra layer of emotion and relatability.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Parijatham'
Starring Alya Manasa, Rakshit, and Swathi, "Parijatham" is already making waves online—especially after its recent promo dropped.
Fans know Manasa from "Raja Rani" and her reality show appearances like "Maanada Mayilada."
With its engaging plot and strong cast, this series is shaping up to be one to watch for anyone looking for something new on Tamil TV.