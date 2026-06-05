Parimoo blames Khan and Kapoor for 'Agent Vinod' failure
Remember Agent Vinod? The 2012 film starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor didn't do well at the box office.
Now, co-actor Lalit Parimoo has opened up, saying the movie struggled because Saif and Kareena kept interfering with the director's vision.
According to him, Sriram Raghavan couldn't make the film he wanted due to their constant input.
Raghavan admits mistakes on 'Agent Vinod'
Parimoo also mentioned that all the behind-the-scenes disruptions made it tough for the writing and direction teams to deliver their best work, a big reason for the film's failure.
Interestingly, even director Raghavan later admitted he made mistakes with Agent Vinod, calling it "exhausting" instead of fun.
Despite its rocky start, though, Agent Vinod has found a bit of a cult following over time.