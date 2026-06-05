Parimoo blames Khan and Kapoor for 'Agent Vinod' failure

Raghavan admits mistakes on 'Agent Vinod'

Parimoo also mentioned that all the behind-the-scenes disruptions made it tough for the writing and direction teams to deliver their best work, a big reason for the film's failure.

Interestingly, even director Raghavan later admitted he made mistakes with Agent Vinod, calling it "exhausting" instead of fun.

Despite its rocky start, though, Agent Vinod has found a bit of a cult following over time.