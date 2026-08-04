Bengali actor Parno Mittra debuts as producer 

The Music Teacher is written and directed by Shrimoyee Chakraborty, who is making her Bengali narrative film debut with this project.

Chakraborty has previously worked on the documentary Spirit of the Wildflower and created and presented India Bites.

She also produces for Tabernacle Street Films, alongside Mittra's producing role at Unscripted Co.

The film's co-production will be handled by Aarti Bajaj, known for her work on Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, Sacred Games, Jubilee and Amar Singh Chamkila.