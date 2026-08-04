Bengali actor Parno Mittra debuts as producer
What's the story
Acclaimed Bengali film actor Parno Mittra is making her production debut with The Music Teacher, a British-Indian short film. The project, starring another popular Bengali star Raima Sen, will begin principal photography this month in Kolkata, reported Variety. It is co-produced by Tabernacle Street Films (UK) and Unscripted Co (India), the latter being the production banner that Mittra is launching with this film.
Director's debut
Meet the team behind the film
The Music Teacher is written and directed by Shrimoyee Chakraborty, who is making her Bengali narrative film debut with this project.
Chakraborty has previously worked on the documentary Spirit of the Wildflower and created and presented India Bites.
She also produces for Tabernacle Street Films, alongside Mittra's producing role at Unscripted Co.
The film's co-production will be handled by Aarti Bajaj, known for her work on Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, Sacred Games, Jubilee and Amar Singh Chamkila.
Film's theme
Here's what the film is about
The Music Teacher, inspired by Chakraborty's mother, is set in North Kolkata and revolves around a young man battling depression.
He finds solace through a teacher of Rabindra Sangeet, the genre of songs composed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore that remains central to Bengali culture.
The film pays tribute to Rabindra Sangeet and the educators who have preserved Bengal's cultural heritage across generations.
Production insights
'The Music Teacher' is my love letter to my mother'
Mittra said, "The Music Teacher embodies the kind of cinema I want Unscripted Co to champion - stories that are deeply rooted, emotionally resonant and capable of traveling across cultures."
Chakraborty added, "The Music Teacher is my love letter to my mother, to Rabindra Sangeet and to Kolkata."
Bajaj said, "I've spent my career helping shape stories in the edit room, and producing feels like a natural extension of that journey."