Part of Raj Kapoor's Peshawar house collapses after earthquake, rains
What's the story
A part of the historic Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar, once owned by Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, collapsed due to heavy rains and an earthquake on Friday night, reported PTI. The century-old structure suffered structural damage as continuous rainfall weakened it, and tremors further destabilized its already fragile state. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
Cultural heritage
Pakistan government declared it national heritage in 2016
Kapoor Haveli, located in the famous Qissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar city, is a notable cultural site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was declared a national heritage site by the Pakistan government in 2016. Shakeel Waheedullah, secretary of the Heritage Council in KPK province, said a part of the haveli's wall collapsed after the earthquake. He warned that further neglect could lead to irreparable loss of this cultural heritage.
Architectural marvel
The house was built between 1918 and 1922
The Kapoor Haveli, built between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, is one of the finest examples of architecture from its time. The house had 40 rooms with intricate floral motifs and jharokhas adorning its facade. It was home to Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the Kapoor clan to enter the film industry. Actor-director Kapoor and his uncle Trilok were born here.
Family legacy
Kapoor brothers visited the house often
The Kapoor Haveli was reportedly home to the family for 20 years before they moved to India after Partition. Kapoor's brothers, actors Shammi and Shashi, were born in India but often visited and lived in the haveli. Kapoor's sons, Rishi and Randhir, also visited it in the 1990s, urging the Pakistani government to work on its restoration. The building has been abandoned since 1947 despite its historical significance.