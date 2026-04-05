Part of Raj Kapoor's Peshawar house collapses after earthquake, rains

A part of the historic Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar, once owned by Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor , collapsed due to heavy rains and an earthquake on Friday night, reported PTI. The century-old structure suffered structural damage as continuous rainfall weakened it, and tremors further destabilized its already fragile state. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Cultural heritage Pakistan government declared it national heritage in 2016 Kapoor Haveli, located in the famous Qissa Khwani Bazaar of Peshawar city, is a notable cultural site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was declared a national heritage site by the Pakistan government in 2016. Shakeel Waheedullah, secretary of the Heritage Council in KPK province, said a part of the haveli's wall collapsed after the earthquake. He warned that further neglect could lead to irreparable loss of this cultural heritage.

Architectural marvel The house was built between 1918 and 1922 The Kapoor Haveli, built between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, is one of the finest examples of architecture from its time. The house had 40 rooms with intricate floral motifs and jharokhas adorning its facade. It was home to Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the Kapoor clan to enter the film industry. Actor-director Kapoor and his uncle Trilok were born here.

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