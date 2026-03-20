'Patriot': Release date, cast, plot of Mammootty-Mohanlal's film

This movie marks Mammootty and Mohanlal 's first collaboration since Twenty:20 (2008). Fahadh Faasil plays the villain, with Nayanthara in a key role alongside Revathy, Kunchacko Boban, and Darshana Rajendran. Produced by Anto Joseph and K.G. Anil Kumar.

International screenings and music

Patriot will open the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), which runs April 23-26, 2026.

The movie was shot in Sri Lanka and several Indian cities; shoots in other international locations such as London and Abu Dhabi were reported, with music by Sushin Shyam.