'Patriot': Release date, cast, plot of Mammootty-Mohanlal's film
Patriot, a Malayalam spy action film starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, hits theaters on April 23, 2026.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the story follows retired JAG officer Daniel James (Mammootty), who's framed for espionage, while Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal) resurfaces to uncover the truth.
Availability in other languages to be announced.
Cast and crew
This movie marks Mammootty and Mohanlal's first collaboration since Twenty:20 (2008).
Fahadh Faasil plays the villain, with Nayanthara in a key role alongside Revathy, Kunchacko Boban, and Darshana Rajendran.
Produced by Anto Joseph and K.G. Anil Kumar.
International screenings and music
Patriot will open the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA), which runs April 23-26, 2026.
The movie was shot in Sri Lanka and several Indian cities; shoots in other international locations such as London and Abu Dhabi were reported, with music by Sushin Shyam.