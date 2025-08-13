Pawan Kumar's 'Shodha' on ZEE5 from August 22 Entertainment Aug 13, 2025

The Kannada thriller series Shodha is landing on ZEE5 August 22, with filmmaker Pawan Kumar stepping in front of the camera for his first lead web role.

Written by Suhas Navarathna and directed by Sunil Mysooru, this six-episode mystery marks ZEE5's second original Kannada series after Ayyana Mane.