Next Article
Pawan Kumar's 'Shodha' on ZEE5 from August 22
The Kannada thriller series Shodha is landing on ZEE5 August 22, with filmmaker Pawan Kumar stepping in front of the camera for his first lead web role.
Written by Suhas Navarathna and directed by Sunil Mysooru, this six-episode mystery marks ZEE5's second original Kannada series after Ayyana Mane.
Trailer to be out today at 7pm
Packed with a solid cast—Siri Ravikumar, Arun Sagar, Shwetha Prasad, and Anusha Ranganath—Shodha promises suspenseful vibes.
Arjun Ramu's music sets the mood while Rahul Roy handles cinematography.
If you want a sneak peek, the trailer goes live tonight (August 13) at 7pm