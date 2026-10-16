Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to return to 'Rise and Fall'?
What's the story
Bhojpuri star and politician Pawan Singh, who left the first season of Rise and Fall midway due to personal reasons, might return for the second season. His potential comeback comes amid changing alliances and an escalating power struggle in the game. The news was reported by India Today and has not been confirmed yet.
Game changer
Singh's potential comeback could shift power dynamics
Singh's return could disrupt the current dynamics of Rise and Fall Season 2. As a former Ruler (contestants who live in the Tower), his presence may change the game significantly.
His stint in the first season was marked by emotional moments and strong bonds with fellow contestants, including Dhanashree Verma.
Before leaving, he had promised to return whenever his fellow contestants remembered him.
Season shifts
Tej Pratap left, Kaira Anu evicted; Niharika became ultimate ruler
The second season of Rise and Fall has seen major changes, with Tej Pratap Yadav leaving the show due to legal issues and Kaira Anu and Raj Grover being evicted.
The Workers have also been challenging the Rulers as loyalties shift and rivalries intensify across the Tower.
Niharika Tiwari recently became the first female Ultimate Ruler of this season by defeating Swara Bhasker in the "Delivering Apna Pan" task.
Game status
Meet the current rulers and basement workers of Season 2
The current Rulers of Rise and Fall Season 2 include Shehzad Poonawalla, Irina Rudakova, Tiwari, and wildcard contestant Rishabh Jaiswal.
On the other hand, the Basement is home to Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sara Gurpal, Manish Kashyap, Kajal Raghwani, along with wildcards Jashwanth Bopanna and Sonam Malik.
The show is produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by Virender Sehwag. It streams on Amazon MX Player at 12:00pm.