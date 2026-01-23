'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' heads to theaters and Netflix
"Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" is dropping in select theaters on March 6, 2026, and will stream on Netflix starting March 20.
Set in Birmingham during World War II, the film follows Tommy Shelby's return from exile as he faces his toughest reckoning yet.
Where to watch
Catch it first in theaters, or stream it on Netflix just two weeks later—perfect for a movie night at home.
What to expect
Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the movie brings back Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.
He's joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, and more.
Expect a gritty crime drama.