Confirmed! 'Peddi' trailer to release on May 18
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be launched on May 18. The announcement was made by the makers on Monday. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this rural sports action drama is slated for a worldwide release on June 4. The team plans to promote it aggressively across North India and other key markets.
Film details
Meet the ensemble cast of the movie
Peddi is a village-based sports action drama where Charan plays two sports, cricket and wrestling. Earlier, the makers released a teaser and the song Chikri Chikri featuring Charan's batting skills. On his recent birthday, they dropped the Peddi Pehelwan clip showcasing an incredibly muscular Charan flexing and practicing in a wrestling ring. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.
Production details
'Peddi' producers and more about Sana's previous work
Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film will reportedly be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is Sana's second directorial after Uppena (2021), which starred Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty.