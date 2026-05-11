'Peddi' releases on June 4

Confirmed! 'Peddi' trailer to release on May 18

By Isha Sharma 05:03 pm May 11, 202605:03 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be launched on May 18. The announcement was made by the makers on Monday. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this rural sports action drama is slated for a worldwide release on June 4. The team plans to promote it aggressively across North India and other key markets.