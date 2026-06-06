Penguin India will not publish 'The Once and Future Riot'
Entertainment
Penguin India has decided not to release Joe Sacco's graphic novel, The Once and Future Riot, which covers the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.
The move comes after the publisher flagged issues like an inaccurate map of India and some unresolved content questions during its review process.
PRH India sought fixes, none provided
PRH India says it raised these concerns with Penguin UK but didn't get a fix, so the book won't hit Indian shelves (though you might still spot it online or through imports).
Sacco dedicated the novel to rural Indian journalists who helped him tell this story.
In its final chapter, he digs into how communal violence can be used for political gain, especially around big elections like in 2014.