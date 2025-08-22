'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 adds these actors Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Disney+ is now filming Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and there are some exciting new additions.

Dafne Keen steps in as Artemis, the Greek goddess, while Saara Chaudry will play Zoe Nightshade, her loyal lieutenant.

The season is being filmed in Vancouver and adapts Rick Riordan's The Titan's Curse.