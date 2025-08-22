Next Article
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' S3 adds these actors
Disney+ is now filming Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and there are some exciting new additions.
Dafne Keen steps in as Artemis, the Greek goddess, while Saara Chaudry will play Zoe Nightshade, her loyal lieutenant.
The season is being filmed in Vancouver and adapts Rick Riordan's The Titan's Curse.
Meet the new characters and returning favorites
Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie join as siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo, alongside returning favorites like Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer.
While fans wait for Season 3's release date, Season 2—based on Sea of Monsters—premiered on December 10.
You can catch episodes on Disney+, including JioHotstar in India.