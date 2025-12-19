Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome baby girl

The couple named their daughter Scottie after Davidson's late dad, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Rose is Hewitt's middle name. The couple shared several intimate photos of themselves with their baby on Instagram but kept the child's face private by using a white heart emoji over her face in each photo.

Parenthood journey

Davidson's preparation for fatherhood

In September, an exclusive source told PEOPLE that Davidson and Hewitt were both "so excited about becoming parents." The insider revealed that Davidson had been preparing for fatherhood by helping with the nursery and supporting Hewitt throughout her pregnancy. They also shared how this stage has brought the couple even closer together. "They can't wait to welcome their child and start this next chapter together as a family," the source added.