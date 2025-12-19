Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome baby girl
What's the story
Comedian Pete Davidson (32) and his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt (29), have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. The couple announced the news on Instagram. "My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," wrote Hewitt in a post featuring photos of the couple with their newborn.
Name significance
Baby's name honors Davidson's late father
The couple named their daughter Scottie after Davidson's late dad, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Rose is Hewitt's middle name. The couple shared several intimate photos of themselves with their baby on Instagram but kept the child's face private by using a white heart emoji over her face in each photo.
Parenthood journey
Davidson's preparation for fatherhood
In September, an exclusive source told PEOPLE that Davidson and Hewitt were both "so excited about becoming parents." The insider revealed that Davidson had been preparing for fatherhood by helping with the nursery and supporting Hewitt throughout her pregnancy. They also shared how this stage has brought the couple even closer together. "They can't wait to welcome their child and start this next chapter together as a family," the source added.