'Physically sick': Seema Anand reacts to AI-generated nude images
Seema Anand, a 63-year-old sex educator, has gone viral lately after her podcast on intimacy and aging.
Unfortunately, things took a negative turn when AI-generated nude images of her started spreading online.
Anand responded with an Instagram video, saying the whole experience has left her feeling "physically sick" and deeply unsettled.
Why this matters
Anand said police complaints were filed and that she still feels "physically sick."
She called out people who brush off deepfake edits like face swaps as "not that bad," describing this attitude as harmful and part of the problem.
She also compared digital violations like these to real-life harassment, reminding everyone that online abuse is just as real—and damaging—as anything offline.