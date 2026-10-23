Tiger Shroff firing case: 2 pistols recovered from Surat
What's the story
The Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two pistols in Surat, which are suspected to have been used in the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. The incident took place on October 18 in Juhu, Mumbai. This development is a significant step in the ongoing investigation, which now includes not just the alleged shooters but also those believed to have supplied weapons and assisted in planning the attack.
Investigation details
Pistols concealed after the shooting incident
According to police sources, via Times Now, the pistols were reportedly concealed in Surat after the shooting incident, as the accused tried to flee.
However, officials have not disclosed where exactly these weapons were found or who was in possession of them.
The firearms will likely be subjected to forensic examination to help investigators determine if they correspond with evidence collected from the crime scene.
Soon after the firing, police had nabbed three suspected shooters.
New arrests
Four additional individuals arrested
The investigation has also led to the arrest of four additional individuals by the Delhi Police Special Cell. These suspects are believed to have helped procure and deliver the firearms used in the attack on Shroff.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both from Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.
Role investigation
Accused suspected of procuring and supplying firearms
The arrested individuals are suspected of being involved in arranging and supplying the firearms used in the attack.
Kunal and Sumit were reportedly supposed to travel to Amritsar to pick up a pistol and 20 cartridges on gangster Anil Pandit's orders.
Meanwhile, Radha and Babita were allegedly tasked with delivering the weapon to other conspirators in Mumbai.
These allegations are part of an ongoing investigation and have not been proven by a court yet.
Evidence review
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and electronic evidence
Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage and electronic evidence to establish the suspects' movements before and after the shooting.
The recovery of the pistols could help trace their movement and establish if they were used in the attack on Shroff's car.
On October 18, assailants had opened fire at Shroff's car in Juhu, injuring his driver and a bystander.
The attackers fled on a motorcycle, which was later recovered from Andheri.