Piyush Mishra's 'Aarambh 2.0' concert lights up Bengaluru

Why does this concert stand out?

Mishra's performance was more than just songs—it mixed personal stories with sharp social commentary.

Tracks like "Thoda Nazara" and "Loophole" called out hypocrisy, while nostalgic tunes like "Woh Suhane Din" had the audience reminiscing about their youth.

The show left people thinking about truth, rebellion, and hope—making it way more than your average concert.