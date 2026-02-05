Petition filed to block Manoj Bajpayee's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' in HC

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of Netflix 's upcoming film, Ghooskhor Pandat . The plea, filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, alleges that the title of the movie defames the Brahmin community and is offensive. The petitioner argues that associating "Pandat" with corruption harms both their dignity and reputation as well as that of their vocation.

Petition details Film violates fundamental rights: Petition Chaturvedi, who identifies as an Acharya dedicated to studying, teaching, and spreading Indian scriptures, argues that the film's title infringes on fundamental rights under Articles 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution. The petition alleges that Netflix India's announcement and promotion of the film under this title discriminates against a specific religious and social community. It alleged that the title also infringes on their right to dignity and reputation while demeaning their religious identity linked to faith rituals.

Public reaction Social media backlash over film's title The first look teaser of Ghooskhor Pandat, released on Tuesday, sparked a wave of backlash on social media. Many users expressed their displeasure over the title and threatened to boycott Netflix if it wasn't changed. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee as an errant cop nicknamed Pandat. It also features Nushrat Bharuccha, Akshay Oberoi, Saqib Saleem, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

