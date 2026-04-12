'Deeply concerned': PM Modi wishes Asha Bhosle speedy recovery

Veteran Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The news of her hospitalization has left fans and the music industry worried. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Sunday to express his concern. "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Health update Not cardiac arrest, granddaughter clarifies Initial reports had suggested that the 92-year-old singer had suffered a cardiac arrest, but her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified this was not the case. She took to Instagram to share that her grandmother was admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital," she wrote. Meanwhile, on Sunday, sources told PTI that the singer "remains in a critical condition."

Privacy request Request for privacy during the difficult time Zanai also requested privacy during this difficult time, saying, "We request you to value our privacy." She assured fans that treatment was ongoing and they would provide updates soon. The news of Bhosle's hospitalization has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers. The iconic singer has lent her voice to numerous Bollywood actors, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar, and South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

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