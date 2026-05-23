Prabhas busy filming 'Fauzi' and 'Spirit' after 'The Raja Saab'
Entertainment
Prabhas is on a hectic streak, juggling back-to-back shoots for Fauzi and Spirit.
After a strong start to 2026 with The Raja Saab, he's locked into filming for the next few months, leaving little room for anything else this year.
Prabhas set for 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Next year looks exciting: Prabhas will headline Fauzi (a period war-action drama) and Spirit (from Sandeep Reddy Vanga), plus he's set for the Kalki 2898 AD sequel alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.
With so many diverse projects, fans are hoping to see a whole new side of him in 2027.