Prabhas birthday special: 'Kalki 2898 AD' makers drop actor's first-look
What's the story
Telugu superstar Prabhas turned 47 on Friday, October 23. To mark the occasion, director Nag Ashwin, who helmed the 2024 sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, announced the actor's return to the franchise. The announcement was made with a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Prabhas reprising his role as bounty hunter Bhairava in the sequel.
Character return
Prabhas returns as Bhairava in behind-the-scenes look
The video shared by the Kalki 2898 AD team shows the crew setting up a blue-screen set for Bhairava's return.
The text on screen reads "Bhairava is back" as Prabhas enters the set wearing his character's signature armor.
He is seen getting into his vehicle, Bujji, as Ashwin says "action."
The full look of Prabhas's character is not revealed in the video, but we do see his silhouette. And that was enough to excite the fans!
Sequel insights
What we know about 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD will continue from where the first part left off.
Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, who played Ashwatthama and Supreme Yaskin in the first film, will return.
Deepika Padukone, who portrayed a pregnant test subject named SUM-80/Sumathi, has exited the project.
While Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt's names circulated as her replacements or for new parts, Ashwin clarified to Variety India in September that no new characters are being added without revealing who replaced Padukone.