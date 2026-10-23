Prabhas birthday special: 'Kalki 2898 AD' makers drop actor's first-look

The video shared by the Kalki 2898 AD team shows the crew setting up a blue-screen set for Bhairava's return.

The text on screen reads "Bhairava is back" as Prabhas enters the set wearing his character's signature armor.

He is seen getting into his vehicle, Bujji, as Ashwin says "action."

The full look of Prabhas's character is not revealed in the video, but we do see his silhouette. And that was enough to excite the fans!