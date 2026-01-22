Prabhas's 'Fauji' scheduled for release around Dussehra (October) or November 2026
Prabhas is back with Fauji, a World War II action drama scheduled for release around Dussehra (October) or November 2026.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film introduces Imanvi in her debut opposite Prabhas.
The news came out during promotions for Dude.
Big names, big budget
Fauji isn't holding back—Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, and Anupam Kher join the cast.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers with a massive ₹400 crore budget, the movie features music by Vishal Chandrashekhar and visuals from Sudeep Chatterjee.
Almost ready to roll
Filming is nearly done—about 60% wrapped up—with Prabhas set for 35 more days on some epic colonial-era sets.
He was holidaying in Italy and was expected to return this weekend, and could then move on to his next project, Spirit.