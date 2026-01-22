Prabhas's 'Fauji' scheduled for release around Dussehra (October) or November 2026

Fauji isn't holding back—Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, and Anupam Kher join the cast. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers with a massive ₹400 crore budget, the movie features music by Vishal Chandrashekhar and visuals from Sudeep Chatterjee.

Almost ready to roll

Filming is nearly done—about 60% wrapped up—with Prabhas set for 35 more days on some epic colonial-era sets.

He was holidaying in Italy and was expected to return this weekend, and could then move on to his next project, Spirit.