Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' nears ₹10cr worldwide
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's courtroom drama Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story has seen a surge in its box office collections on the second day of release. Despite a reduction in the number of shows, the film's earnings increased, indicating a positive response from audiences. The legal drama is directed by Avinash Arun and was released on Friday.
Box office performance
India net collection stands at ₹5.5cr
On Saturday, the film collected ₹3.15cr in India net collections, a 34% increase from its opening day earnings of ₹2.35cr, reported Sacnilk.
The two-day India net collection now stands at ₹5.5cr, and the domestic gross has reached ₹6.48cr.
With an overseas gross of ₹1.5cr, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to ₹7.98cr.
Competition
Competition from other films
The film is up against stiff competition from new releases such as Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, and Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali.
The film has also opened lower than Rao's previous box-office hits.
His biggest opening day collection remains the horror-comedy Stree 2, which collected ₹51.8cr on its first day in 2024.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Prahaar'
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam delves into the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his involvement in some of India's most significant criminal cases.
The film narrates the legal battles fought over the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Rao plays Nikam while Wamiqa Gabbi plays his wife, Jyoti Nikam.
Lalit Prabhakar as Ajmal Kasab and Jaideep Ahlawat as Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali are also part of the cast.