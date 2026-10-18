Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' nears ₹10cr worldwide

On Saturday, the film collected ₹3.15cr in India net collections, a 34% increase from its opening day earnings of ₹2.35cr, reported Sacnilk.

The two-day India net collection now stands at ₹5.5cr, and the domestic gross has reached ₹6.48cr.

With an overseas gross of ₹1.5cr, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to ₹7.98cr.