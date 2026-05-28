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'Primetime' trailer: Robert Pattinson plays 'To Catch a Predator' host

'Primetime' trailer: Robert Pattinson plays 'To Catch a Predator' host

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 28, 2026
10:58 am
What's the story

The first trailer for Primetime has dropped, giving viewers a first look at Robert Pattinson as controversial television journalist Chris Hansen. The film, backed by A24, delves into Hansen's rise and the cultural phenomenon of the infamous true-crime series To Catch a Predator. Directed by Lance Oppenheim, Primetime explores the origins of Hansen's groundbreaking investigative format that became a major pop culture talking point in the 2000s.

Trailer highlights

Trailer features Pattinson recreating Hansen's iconic lines

The trailer for Primetime features split-screen visuals with Pattinson recreating Hansen's famous interrogation-style lines from To Catch a Predator. In one scene, Pattinson's Hansen asks, "Do you watch television? Well, there's something you should know." "I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC, and you're about to be a part of television history."

Ethical exploration

Film explores complicated ethics surrounding 'To Catch a Predator'

The film delves into the complicated ethics surrounding To Catch a Predator. While the show was immensely popular for exposing alleged online predators through sting operations, it also faced criticism for blurring the lines between entertainment, journalism, and vigilantism. The cast features Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, and Phoebe Bridgers in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been written by Ajon Singh.

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See the trailer here

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Hansen's legacy

More about Hansen and his infamous show

Hansen is an American television journalist, presenter, and digital media personality best known for hosting To Catch a Predator as part of Dateline NBC. The show aired from 2004 to 2007 and featured sting operations targeting adults accused of seeking sexual encounters with minors. Despite its popularity, the show faced major criticism over its methods. The film is expected to hit theaters on September 11.

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