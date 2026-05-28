'Primetime' trailer: Robert Pattinson plays 'To Catch a Predator' host
What's the story
The first trailer for Primetime has dropped, giving viewers a first look at Robert Pattinson as controversial television journalist Chris Hansen. The film, backed by A24, delves into Hansen's rise and the cultural phenomenon of the infamous true-crime series To Catch a Predator. Directed by Lance Oppenheim, Primetime explores the origins of Hansen's groundbreaking investigative format that became a major pop culture talking point in the 2000s.
Trailer highlights
Trailer features Pattinson recreating Hansen's iconic lines
The trailer for Primetime features split-screen visuals with Pattinson recreating Hansen's famous interrogation-style lines from To Catch a Predator. In one scene, Pattinson's Hansen asks, "Do you watch television? Well, there's something you should know." "I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC, and you're about to be a part of television history."
Ethical exploration
Film explores complicated ethics surrounding 'To Catch a Predator'
The film delves into the complicated ethics surrounding To Catch a Predator. While the show was immensely popular for exposing alleged online predators through sting operations, it also faced criticism for blurring the lines between entertainment, journalism, and vigilantism. The cast features Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, and Phoebe Bridgers in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been written by Ajon Singh.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Witness television history. PRIMETIME, a new film by— A24 (@A24) May 27, 2026
Lance Oppenheim, starring Robert Pattinson. In theatersthis Fall. pic.twitter.com/ORfsvz7qt7
Hansen's legacy
More about Hansen and his infamous show
Hansen is an American television journalist, presenter, and digital media personality best known for hosting To Catch a Predator as part of Dateline NBC. The show aired from 2004 to 2007 and featured sting operations targeting adults accused of seeking sexual encounters with minors. Despite its popularity, the show faced major criticism over its methods. The film is expected to hit theaters on September 11.