'Primetime' trailer: Robert Pattinson plays 'To Catch a Predator' host

The first trailer for Primetime has dropped, giving viewers a first look at Robert Pattinson as controversial television journalist Chris Hansen. The film, backed by A24 , delves into Hansen's rise and the cultural phenomenon of the infamous true-crime series To Catch a Predator. Directed by Lance Oppenheim, Primetime explores the origins of Hansen's groundbreaking investigative format that became a major pop culture talking point in the 2000s.

Trailer highlights Trailer features Pattinson recreating Hansen's iconic lines The trailer for Primetime features split-screen visuals with Pattinson recreating Hansen's famous interrogation-style lines from To Catch a Predator. In one scene, Pattinson's Hansen asks, "Do you watch television? Well, there's something you should know." "I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC, and you're about to be a part of television history."

Ethical exploration Film explores complicated ethics surrounding 'To Catch a Predator' The film delves into the complicated ethics surrounding To Catch a Predator. While the show was immensely popular for exposing alleged online predators through sting operations, it also faced criticism for blurring the lines between entertainment, journalism, and vigilantism. The cast features Skyler Gisondo, Merritt Wever, and Phoebe Bridgers in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been written by Ajon Singh.

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Twitter Post See the trailer here Witness television history. PRIMETIME, a new film by Lance Oppenheim, starring Robert Pattinson. In theaters this Fall. pic.twitter.com/ORfsvz7qt7 — A24 (@A24) May 27, 2026

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