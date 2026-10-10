Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to skip Sandringham Christmas
Entertainment
Harry and Meghan have decided to give the royal family's traditional Christmas at Sandringham a miss.
Instead, they're planning a relaxed holiday with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, either in Northamptonshire or back home in California.
So, no festive reunion with King Charles III or the rest of the royals this time.
Tensions persist between Harry and William
Their choice isn't just about holiday plans: it points to ongoing tensions within the family, especially between Harry and Prince William.
Even after spending more time in the UK recently, things haven't smoothed over; the brothers reportedly have not been speaking since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020.
With past public grievances still fresh, it looks like Harry and Meghan are keeping their distance for now.