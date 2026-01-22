Prince Harry backs Elizabeth Hurley in Daily Mail court fight
Prince Harry made a low-key appearance at London's High Court on Thursday, showing up to support actor Elizabeth Hurley as she testified against the publisher of the Daily Mail.
He arrived just after his own emotional day in court, with his team saying he wanted to "show solidarity" with others challenging the paper.
What's this case about?
Harry joins big names like Elton John and Sadie Frost in accusing Associated Newspapers of breaking privacy laws—hacking their phones and accessing private records—since 2016 (about 10 years).
The publisher denies it all, but the trial is set to run for nine weeks and could be a game-changer for media accountability.
Why does it matter?
Harry's own testimony was raw—he spoke about "vicious" press coverage of Meghan Markle and blamed media pressure for his struggles and even his mother's death.
Judgment timing was not specified.
This case could have real impact on how UK tabloids operate—and it shows celebrities aren't afraid to call out powerful media when lines are crossed.