Prince Harry earned $100,000 leading MasterClass on grief and depression
Entertainment
Prince Harry just made $100,000 for leading a MasterClass about grief and depression, called "Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss."
Teaming up with neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor, Harry opens up about losing his mother, Princess Diana, and how that shaped his journey with mental health.
Harry moved to UK with Markle
In the session, Harry shares how he still talks to Diana's portrait and what it's been like finding happiness after loss.
He's recently moved to the UK with Meghan Markle to be closer to King Charles III, his cancer-stricken father.
Alongside advocating for mental health, Harry is also navigating complicated family dynamics, especially with his brother Prince William.